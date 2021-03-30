BREAKING: Wide Bay links to fresh Covid case

At least one test carried out in Hervey Bay in recent days has reportedly returned a positive result and is under investigation.

It is understood that while the positive test was taken at Hervey Bay, the person had moved on from the area and is being treated at Bundaberg Hospital.

This is after a mammoth testing operation across the state saw 14,589 samples taken and only eight new cases linked to two clusters.

There are now 78 confirmed cases in Queensland hospitals however, it's unclear whether any of those are being treated on the Fraser Coast.

The Chronicle has asked Queensland Health for clarification including a list of any potential contact tracing sites of concern around Wide Bay and is awaiting a response.

Queensland Health Chief Health Officer Dr Jeanette Young told reporters in Brisbane on Tuesday that Hervey Bay, Toowoomba, Gladstone, the Gold Coast and Byron Bay in NSW remained at risk of outbreaks because of people travelling.

Yesterday it was revealed a man who had tested positive in Gladstone had stopped at Gin Gin and Miriam Vale on Thursday.

He attended the Gin Gin Bakery from 1.26-1.33pm, the Miriam Vale Star Roadhouse and Caravan Park from 2.35-2.45pm and also visited several locations across Gladstone.

Anyone with flu-like symptoms or who was in these locations at the approximate times is urged to get tested.

The fever clinic at the Bundaberg Hospital reopened at 6.30am this morning with entry via Hope St and Queen's Park to meet increased demand.

The fever clinic is open until 4.30pm.

CLICK HERE for a full list of fever clinic details in the region.

More to come.