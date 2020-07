The RACQ LifeFlight rescue helicopter prepares for take-off at Bundaberg Airport.

PARAMEDICS are at the scene of a reported shark bite at Indian Head Bypass Rd, Fraser Island.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the incident happened after 2pm and the rescue helicopter had been tasked to the scene.

The Sunshine Coast-based RACQ LifeFlight helicopter is believed to be en route.

This is a developing story, more to come.