CQ CRASH: Paramedics are on the scene of a head on crash on the Capricorn Coast.
Breaking

BREAKING: Head on crash near CQ resort injures four people

Leighton Smith
by
8th Sep 2018 12:23 PM

12.20pm: EMERGENCY services are currently treating four injured people at the scene of a two-vehicle crash on the Capricorn Coast.

Queensland Police said the head-on crash on Isawsaki Rd, near the Capricorn International Resort in Farnborough, occurred around 11.10 this morning.

 

HEAD ON: Emergency services are busy working at the scene of a two car collision on the Capricorn Coast.
They said the crash happened "a couple of kilometres past the entrance to the National Park" and were unable to confirm if the road was blocked or the extent of injuries.

Queensland Ambulance said they were on scene and still assessing the male and female patients but have indicated they would be transporting patients to Yeppoon and Rockhampton hospitals.

More to follow.

capricorn coast isawsaki rd queensland ambulance queensland police tmbcrashes tmbemergency
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

