Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are seeking public assistance to help locate a 61-year-old man reported missing from Maryborough.Bradley Young (pictured) was last seen leaving an Old Coach Rd address around 5pm on Wednesday, November 27.
Police are seeking public assistance to help locate a 61-year-old man reported missing from Maryborough.Bradley Young (pictured) was last seen leaving an Old Coach Rd address around 5pm on Wednesday, November 27.
Breaking

BREAKING: Have you seen this missing man?

Jessica Lamb
by
29th Nov 2019 5:31 PM | Updated: 7:25 PM

Police are seeking public assistance to help locate a 61-year-old man reported missing from Maryborough.

Bradley Young (pictured) was last seen leaving an Old Coach Road address around 5pm on Wednesday, November 27.

He is believed to be driving a red 2000 Ford Falcon sedan with Queensland registration 290 YLB, similar to the vehicle pictured below.

Police are seeking public assistance to help locate a 61-year-old man reported missing from Maryborough.Bradley Young was last seen leaving an Old Coach Rd address around 5pm on Wednesday, November 27.He is believed to be driving a red 2000 Ford Falcon sedan with Queensland registration 290 YLB, similar to the vehicle pictured below.
Police are seeking public assistance to help locate a 61-year-old man reported missing from Maryborough.Bradley Young was last seen leaving an Old Coach Rd address around 5pm on Wednesday, November 27.He is believed to be driving a red 2000 Ford Falcon sedan with Queensland registration 290 YLB, similar to the vehicle pictured below.

 

Bradley is about 180cm tall with a fair complexion, brown hair, brown eyes and a proportionate build.

Police and family hold concern for his well-being as he has not been contactable and suffers from a medical condition.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact police.

bradley young fccommunity fcpolice fraser coast maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Breaking: Inquiry into Paradise Dam as problem revealed

        premium_icon Breaking: Inquiry into Paradise Dam as problem revealed

        News THE State Government has announced there will be an independent inquiry into Paradise Dam’s construction.

        Parents’ tribute: Diver died ‘doing what he loved’

        premium_icon Parents’ tribute: Diver died ‘doing what he loved’

        News The 38-year-old was with mates who searched frantically for him

        Court rules in favour of 2011 flood victims

        premium_icon Court rules in favour of 2011 flood victims

        News Court rules in favour of Brisbane, Ipswich victims of 2011 floods

        Fires, drought and horror hot days: Bundy welcomes summer

        premium_icon Fires, drought and horror hot days: Bundy welcomes summer

        News THIS weekend marks the last day of spring and the first of summer, but the new...