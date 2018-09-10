Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Harry and Meghan are set for the region.
Harry and Meghan are set for the region.
News

Prince Harry and Meghan to visit Fraser Island

Crystal Jones
by
10th Sep 2018 6:42 PM

THE Bundaberg region has already had a visit from one local - His Royal Highness Prince Charles who stopped by in April. 

But now the younger generation of royals is ready to rock up on our shore. 

His Royal Highness Prince Harry and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle will come to Fraser Island on October 22. 

The trip will be part of their official visit to Australia, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga, and New Zealand.

The visit will take place between Tuesday, October 16 and Wednesday, October 31.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

"Their Royal Highnesses have been invited to visit the Commonwealth Realms of Australia and New Zealand by the countries' respective governments," said a statement released by Kensington Palace tonight. 

The Duke and Duchess will visit Fiji and Tonga at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

The program across these four Commonwealth countries will focus on youth leadership, environmental and conservation efforts - including the dedication of several new Queen's Commonwealth Canopy projects - and the recovery and rehabilitation of servicemen and women through the Invictus Games Sydney 2018.

Full details will be announced in due course, according to the Palace.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Tour Outline

  • Tuesday 16th October:     Sydney, Australia           
  • Wednesday 17th October:    Dubbo, Australia
  • Thursday 18th October:    Melbourne, Australia
  • Friday 19th October:    Sydney, Australia
  • Saturday 20th October:    Sydney, Australia       
  • Sunday 21st October:    Sydney, Australia
  • Monday 22nd October:    Fraser Island, Australia
  • Tuesday 23rd October:    Suva, Fiji
  • Wednesday 24th October:    Suva, Fiji
  • Thursday 25th October:    Nadi, Fiji and Nuku'alofa, Tonga   
  • Friday 26th October:    Nuku'alofa, Tonga and Sydney, Australia
  • Saturday 27th October:    Sydney, Australia
  • Sunday 28th October:    Wellington, New Zealand
  • Monday 29th October:    Wellington and Abel Tasman, New Zealand
  • Tuesday 30th October:    Auckland, New Zealand
  • Wednesday 31st October:    Rotorua, New Zealand

Related Items

editors picks meghan markle prince harry royal family
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Fence, grounds trashed as club is rocked by low act

    premium_icon Fence, grounds trashed as club is rocked by low act

    News IN A bizarre coincidence a ute stolen from Miller St has caused havoc at a Miller St sports venue, more than 20km apart.

    • 10th Sep 2018 7:07 PM
    Mum waits in fear of eviction

    premium_icon Mum waits in fear of eviction

    News Security waits by the gate

    WANTING WORKERS: New business set to open in Bundaberg

    premium_icon WANTING WORKERS: New business set to open in Bundaberg

    Business Retail assistance wanted for new store

    'Deep regret': Cafe goes up for sale; closed for time being

    premium_icon 'Deep regret': Cafe goes up for sale; closed for time being

    Business Owners: 'We put our trust in the wrong people...'

    Local Partners