New Mitre 10 centre to deliver jobs for Bundy

IN ITS first foray into the Bundaberg market, Sunshine Mitre 10 is investing with a long-term, multi-million-dollar commitment to provide the most outstanding hardware retail and trade offer in the region.

The new store in the heart of Bundaberg, at 1 Electra Street, will open with a huge sale on Saturday, May 26, employing locals to serve local builders, tradies and DIY/retail customers.

Sunshine Mitre 10 CEO Travis Cunnane said the Coopers Home Hardware site had been completely refurbished.

"Sunshine Mitre10 are investing for the long-term, with improvements including new and additional racking to increase our Trade and DIY/Retail product offering, with larger ranges and increased stock levels across all departments," Mr Cunnane said.

"The company was also working hard to improve the layout to make the store easier to navigate so in both the retail and trade areas you can get in, get what you need and get on with it."

The new store will feature a new Paint Colour Centre, planned according to the international best practice.

"Our new trade drive through will offer a comprehensive selection of trade timber and sheeting products in conjunction with the latest ranging of trade fasteners and building supplies," Mr Cunnane said.

"Our aim is to be the preferred location in Bundaberg for builders, tradies, handymen and DIYers alike, with the convenience of undercover trade drive through.

"We will also offer daily site deliveries on our crane truck to Bundaberg and surrounding communities."

Sunshine Mitre10 is a 108-year-old business with 14 sites throughout Queensland, employing more than 380 staff.

"We are proud locals, employing and serving locals and we get involved in the communities in which our stores operate," Mr Cunnane said.

"This includes having local experts available to provide advice and assistance to both our trade and DIY/retail customers.

A big day is planned with hundreds of specials across all categories along with giveaways and great offers on May 26.