BREAKING: Hail and damaging winds warning for Bundy

DARK CLOUDS: Deputy Editor Hayley Nissen snapped this shot of the afternoon storm rolling in over Bargara. Hayley Nissen

BUNDABERG is in the middle of the severe storm cell forecast to hit Wide Bay and Burnett in the next few hours.

The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting severe thunderstorms likely to produce damaging winds, heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and large hailstones in the warning area over the next several hours.

The locations which may be affected include Bundaberg, Maryborough, Hervey Bay, Hervey Bay waters and Childers.

3cm hail has been reported at Traveston at 4.10pm.

MAP: Forecast for thunderstorm BOM

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should: