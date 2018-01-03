Menu
BREAKING: Hail and damaging winds warning for Bundy

DARK CLOUDS: Deputy Editor Hayley Nissen snapped this shot of the afternoon storm rolling in over Bargara.
Mikayla Haupt
by

BUNDABERG is in the middle of the severe storm cell forecast to hit Wide Bay and Burnett in the next few hours.

The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting severe thunderstorms likely to produce damaging winds, heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and large hailstones in the warning area over the next several hours.

The locations which may be affected include Bundaberg, Maryborough, Hervey Bay, Hervey Bay waters and Childers.

3cm hail has been reported at Traveston at 4.10pm.

MAP: Forecast for thunderstorm
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

  • Move your car under cover or away from trees.
  • Secure loose outdoor items.
  • Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.
  • Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
  • Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.
  • Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.
  • For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

Topics:  bom bundaberg hail storm thunder weather

