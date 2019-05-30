UPDATE: Body of beloved missing Gympie grandfather found

Police are looking for Veteran resident John Cahill who was last seen yesterday.

UPDATE THURSDAY 2.50PM: THE family of missing Gympie grandfather John Cahill have confirmed on social media the 68-year-old's body has been found.

In an emotional Facebook post Mr Cahill's daughter Betty said her dad "has been my rock and I never imagined not having him with me"

"I cannot express the pain and heartache we are feeling at the moment.

"John Cahill my incredible Father is no longer with us."

Mr Cahill was last seen by his family driving away from his Veteran home on Tuesday morning.

Daughter Erin Donohue said yesterday he had not told anyone where he was going when he left.

EARLIER, WEDNESDAY 11AM: POLICE are seeking help to find a 68-year-old Veteran man who has been missing since yesterday morning.

John Cahill was last seen driving his 2012 blue Nissan Navara dual cab around 10am on Gambling Road.

Police and family are concerned for Mr Cahill's safety and wellbeing as he has not returned home or contacted friends or family, which is out of character.

He is described as around 185cms tall with a solid build, short grey hair, a moustache and brown eyes.

His cab bears the Queensland license plate 791-SPI

Mr Cahill was last seen wearing a blue work shirt, blue shorts and work boots.

Anyone who has seen Mr Cahill or his vehicle is urged to contact police Policelink on 131 444, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.