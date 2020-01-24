BREAKING: Greg Barnes announces council campaign

DIVISION 5 Councillor Greg Barnes has announced he will run for council again in this year’s election.

Cr Barnes has represented the division for five terms and said it has provided him with a wealth of experience.

“I have today nominated for re-election as the representative for Division 5 of the Bundaberg Regional Council,” he said.

“I have a passion for the job and the community.”

In a statement provided to the NewsMail Cr Barnes said during the last term has seen many improvements to infrastructure and services within the division.

“These include footpaths, roundabouts, sewerage, potable water, parks and associated play and shade facilities, to mention but a few,” he said.

“However, one of the most significant projects must be the soon to be completed Hughes Rd Extension. Seeing this project so close to fruition has certainly made me feel rewarded for the hard lobbying over many years and I’m sure will be appreciated by the local and surrounding communities.”

Cr Barnes said he looked forward to continuing as a “totally independent representative, free of the shackles associated with party politics or voting blocs.”

“With several new faces guaranteed on the new council, I hope to be able to share that experience by working collaboratively with a group of independent representatives in an open and transparent Council,” he said.

“I’ll also continue to make community consultation the backbone of my commitment to the role through my weekly Meet and Greet sessions which will continue as they have done over the past six years.

“My wife and family have always been my staunchest supporters for which I am eternally grateful. They have also supported my desire to continue to deliver services and infrastructure to the residents of Division 5 and the wider region, by renominating for the 2020/24 term.”