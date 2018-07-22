Menu
Rural firefighters are on their way to a grass fire at Rosedale.
Rural firefighters are on their way to a grass fire at Rosedale.
Breaking: Grass fire reportedly threatens Rosedale property

22nd Jul 2018 12:57 PM | Updated: 1:29 PM

UPDATE 1.30PM: THERE are reports a shed is on fire at Rosedale.

Fire crews are on scene at the grass fire, which is reportedly threatening a property.

BREAKING 12.50PM: RURAL fire crews are on their way to a grass fire which is reportedly threatening a property at Rosedale.

The NewsMail understands the fire is burning near Ferry Rd.

Authorities had limited information about the fire at this early stage and a spokesperson for the rural fire service was unavailable for comment.

More to come

