Grass fire in Isis River near Childers.
BREAKING: Grass fire at Isis River

by Katie Hall
13th Aug 2018 1:54 PM

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews are on the scene of a grass fire near the Bruce Highway and Barretts Road, Isis River. 

The fire broke out around 12.20pm and is reported to pose no threat to property at this time. 

Firefighters are working to control the blaze by conducting backburning operations in the area. 

Isis River residents will be affected by a smoke haze throughout the afternoon, and are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, advised to keep medication close by. 

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions. 

If you are concerned about your property call 000 immediately. 

 

 

