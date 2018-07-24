Menu
FIRE: Channel 7 uploaded these images to their Twitter feed of a fire at Norville, Bundaberg.
Norville grass fire under control

Mikayla Haupt
24th Jul 2018 2:55 PM

UPDATE 3PM: Fire crews have brought a grass fire burning along Kay McDuff Dr, Norville under control.

It took about half and hour to contain the blaze, which ripped through a 30m by 50m area of vegetation.

Firefighters said the dry conditions and the fire were timely warnings for residents to have a fire plan in place.

 

EARLIER: FIRE crews are working to contain a grass fire buring off Kay McDuff Dr at Norville.

Emergency services were called to the blaze about 2pm, which is reportedly burning near the Bundaberg Clay Target Club.

Parmedics have assessed one male who attempted to fight the fire, however the man was not injured.

