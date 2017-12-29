Fuel tank explodes and crash in afternoon chaos

Ambulances were called to the scene.

Ambulances were called to the scene. Trevor Veale

A FUEL tank has exploded underneath the floorboards of a boat, burning the arm and shoulder of a 15-year-old boy.

The incident happened at Lake Monduran.

An ambulance and helicopter tasked to the boy was diverted to a motorbike crash at Bullyard, where a 24-year-old man is believed to have a serious head injury.

Initial reports suggest he was travelling at 50km/h when he was thrown from the motorbike into an embankment.

A spokeswoman from the Lake Monduran Holiday Park said the guys had not long arrived at the park to go fishing when the tank caught fire.

More to come