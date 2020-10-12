Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Breaking

Fraser Coast woman dead, children hurt in horror crash

Carlie Walker
12th Oct 2020 1:00 AM | Updated: 4:47 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A WOMAN has died and two children have been taken to hospital following a single-vehicle crash in Beelbi Creek on Sunday night.

Investigations indicate about 6pm, a Nissan station wagon travelling along Beelbi Creek Road has left the roadway and crashed into a tree.

As a result of the collision, a 39-year-old Burrum Town woman, who was driving the vehicle was declared deceased at the scene.

Two children travelling in the vehicle were transported to Hervey Bay Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Forensic Crash Unit investigations are continuing.

More Stories

beelbi creek burrum town editors picks fccrash fcemergency fcpolice fraser coast
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Application lodged to convert house into new medical surgery

        Premium Content Application lodged to convert house into new medical surgery

        News A Material Change of Use development application for a health care service (medical surgery), has been lodged.

        • 12th Oct 2020 5:00 AM
        Groups receive grants to keep Bundy kids happy, active

        Premium Content Groups receive grants to keep Bundy kids happy, active

        News The grants program is designed to allow little champions to follow in the footsteps...

        • 12th Oct 2020 5:00 AM
        LNP promises cheaper costs on electricity for Wide Bay businesses

        Premium Content LNP promises cheaper costs on electricity for Wide Bay...

        News THE new scheme will mean an estimated saving of 20 per cent on all electricity...

        • 12th Oct 2020 5:00 AM
        Labor pledges $30 million boost for surf lifesaving

        Premium Content Labor pledges $30 million boost for surf lifesaving

        News State Government pledges $30 million for surf lifesaving if re-elected.

        • 12th Oct 2020 5:00 AM