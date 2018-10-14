Menu
Fraser Coast home engulfed in flames
TOTALLY DESTROYED: Investigation launched into house fire

Jordan Philp
Blake Antrobus
14th Oct 2018 1:10 PM | Updated: 2:49 PM
UPDATE: (2.45PM): AUTHORITIES have launched an investigation after a house on the Bruce Hwy was burned to the ground.

Fire crews were called to the scene just after 1pm after reports a house along Four Mile Rd, near the Puma service station, was up in flames.

Maryborough Fire Station officer Adrian Massingham said the old Queenslander was "totally destroyed" by the fire.

He said the cause of the fire was under investigation by QFES and QPS.

"We had trouble with the water supply due to no water mains in the area, we requested and had water supplied from the Tinana Rural Fire Brigade," Mr Massingham said.

The house occupants were not injured.

Traffic control is in place along the Bruce Hwy. Drivers are asked to be aware of the changed conditions until further notice.

EARLIER (1:10PM): URBAN fire crews are dampening the remains of a home about 3km south of Maryborough along the Bruce Highway after it was destroyed by flames.

Queensland Fire and Rescue first received a triple-zero call at 12.52pm, early reports indicated a home was alight. 

Two urban firefighting crews from Maryborough and one Rural Firefighter tanker responded, however the home could not be saved. 

The fire has completely gutted the old Queenslander. 

A Queensland Fire and Rescue spokeswoman told the Chronicle the paramedics, Ergon Energy workers and police attended the scene. 

The home is located on Four Mile Rd, opposite the Puma service station.

bruce hwy fcemergency fire fraser coast maryborough maryborough police qfes
Fraser Coast Chronicle

