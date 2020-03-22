Menu
BREAKING: Four new confirmed coronavirus cases in region

Lachlan Mcivor
22nd Mar 2020 4:53 PM
THE total number of local coronavirus cases has risen to eight, with four new cases confirmed by Queensland Health.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Queensland has risen to 259.

That includes four new cases in the West Moreton Health Health region.

Contact tracing is underway for these new cases.

Queensland Health will notify the community if any other public health alerts are required.

Health Minister Steven Miles said the cases are concentrated in the south east of the state and among those returning home from overseas.

"We are seeing thousands of Queenslanders returning home from countries where COVID-19 is spreading," Mr Miles said.

"This is what is driving the current numbers in terms of positive testing."

Ipswich Hospital fever clinic nurses are swabbing the noses and throats of hundreds of local residents a week who meet the current testing criteria.

The clinic does not provide treatment or medical certificates and won't test people who do no meet the criteria.

Testing is only available for people who are feeling unwell and have travelled to overseas in the past 14 days, or have had contact with a confirmed case of novel coronavirus.

If you do feel like you need to visit the clinic, phone Ipswich Hospital on 3810 1111.

coronavirusipswich west moreton
