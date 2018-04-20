Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Detectives have charged four more men following investigations into an armed robbery at Burnett Heads.
Detectives have charged four more men following investigations into an armed robbery at Burnett Heads. Mike Knott BUN090418SHOOTING4
Breaking

BREAKING: Four more men charged, in court after shooting

Sarah Steger
by
20th Apr 2018 12:06 PM

DETECTIVES have charged four more men following investigations into an armed robbery incident at Burnett Heads.

Around 5.15pm, on Monday April 9, three men confronted two men on Strathdees Road.

It will be alleged a physical altercation ensued, resulting in two men being shot.

The incident left two men with non-life threatening gunshot wounds to their legs.

Police believe the men involved were known to each other.

According to a Queensland Police media release, initial investigations around reports the men were fishing on Wharf Drive were found to be false.

It stated that as a result of further investigations, detectives yesterday executed a search warrant at an Avoca property where a .22 lever rifle alleged to have been used in the incident was located.

A 26-year-old Bundaberg man was today charged as a result of the search and is expected to appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on May 11.

On Wednesday, Edward Blair Kennedy, also 26, appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates Court where he was denied the ability to apply for bail and remanded in custody.

Mr Kennedy was charged with unlawfully wounding two people and one count of dangerous conduct with a weapon (aggravated).

Mr Kennedy's matter was adjourned until June 21 for a brief of evidence.

Yesterday, another 26-year-old Bundaberg man, a 24-year-old Kalkie man and a 29-year-old Bundaberg man have  been arrested, bringing the total number of people charged in relation to the incident to five.

The three men have been charged with a number of offences including grievous bodily harm, unlawful wounding, unlawful possession of a firearm, wounding and unlawful supply of weapons, according to QPS.

All are expected to appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

Detectives do not expect to lay any further charges.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

breaking news buncourt burnett heads crime police shooting
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    JOBS DYING OUT: The careers you are better off avoiding

    JOBS DYING OUT: The careers you are better off avoiding

    Careers If you're banking on a good career in mining or retail over the next decade, think again. These are the industries where there will be a jobs boom by 2024.

    • 20th Apr 2018 11:14 AM
    • 1 robert
    BREAKING: Missing CQ pilot found dead in wreckage

    BREAKING: Missing CQ pilot found dead in wreckage

    Breaking Jet and ten rescue helicopters to continue search for pilot.

    THE PREATURES: Find out where to catch their gig in Bundy

    THE PREATURES: Find out where to catch their gig in Bundy

    Whats On Global act set to perform local gig

    Centrelink goes after Aussies with welfare debts

    Centrelink goes after Aussies with welfare debts

    News “For those who refuse to take action, interest charges are only the beginning."

    • 20th Apr 2018 12:45 PM

    Local Partners