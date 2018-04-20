BREAKING: Four more men charged, in court after shooting

Detectives have charged four more men following investigations into an armed robbery at Burnett Heads.

Around 5.15pm, on Monday April 9, three men confronted two men on Strathdees Road.

It will be alleged a physical altercation ensued, resulting in two men being shot.

The incident left two men with non-life threatening gunshot wounds to their legs.

Police believe the men involved were known to each other.

According to a Queensland Police media release, initial investigations around reports the men were fishing on Wharf Drive were found to be false.

It stated that as a result of further investigations, detectives yesterday executed a search warrant at an Avoca property where a .22 lever rifle alleged to have been used in the incident was located.

A 26-year-old Bundaberg man was today charged as a result of the search and is expected to appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on May 11.

On Wednesday, Edward Blair Kennedy, also 26, appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates Court where he was denied the ability to apply for bail and remanded in custody.

Mr Kennedy was charged with unlawfully wounding two people and one count of dangerous conduct with a weapon (aggravated).

Mr Kennedy's matter was adjourned until June 21 for a brief of evidence.

Yesterday, another 26-year-old Bundaberg man, a 24-year-old Kalkie man and a 29-year-old Bundaberg man have been arrested, bringing the total number of people charged in relation to the incident to five.

The three men have been charged with a number of offences including grievous bodily harm, unlawful wounding, unlawful possession of a firearm, wounding and unlawful supply of weapons, according to QPS.

All are expected to appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

Detectives do not expect to lay any further charges.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.