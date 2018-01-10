Menu
UPDATE: Multiple patients taken to hospital after smash

Crystal Jones
by

UPDATE: Five patients have been taken to hospital in a stable condition.

EARLIER: Crews are rushing to the scene of a serious crash on Buxton Rd which has brought down a power pole.

Four or five people are involved in the crash on the Isis River, one of them a young child.

 

The crash scene.
Ambulance crews have confirmed they suspect the child has suffered severe facial injuries. 

Early reports suggest two cars were involved in the crash. 

It is believed the vehicle the occupants were travelling in hit a power pole around 1.30pm. 

More to come 

