FOUR crews are on scene working to contain a bushfire north of Childers.

FOUR crews are on scene working to contain a bushfire north of Childers.

EMERGENCY Services are on scene working to contain a bush fire which broke out early this afternoon north of Childers.

Four crews are on scene fighting the fire at Childers Rd and Foleys Rd, Gregory River, with the first crews arriving at 12.43pm.

There is no threat to properties at this time.