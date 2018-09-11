Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fire brigade. Photo: Alistair Brightman /
Fire brigade. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Alistair Brightman
News

UPDATED: Four crews extinguishing Calliope fire

Hannah Sbeghen
by
10th Sep 2018 1:39 PM

UPDATED 2.42PM: FIREY'S have extinguished the blaze on Stowe Rd and are monitoring the area.

EARLIER 1.39PM: FOUR crews are extinguishing a large grass fire near Calliope Country Club on Stowe Rd, Calliope this afternoon.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services got the call at 11.45am and have been working to contain the fire.

A QFES spokesperson said the fire was still active but was not currently threatening any property.

"The fire has multiple fronts and is being contained bit-by-bit," he said.

calliope fires
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Daughter's desperate plea: Help my mum

    premium_icon Daughter's desperate plea: Help my mum

    News TWELVE-year-old Lara Sinnamon understands her mum is about to fight the battle of a lifetime and would do anything to help - even sell her much-loved waterski.

    • 11th Sep 2018 5:00 AM
    TRAGIC DRUG TALE: Bundy man blows mum’s $150K inheritance

    premium_icon TRAGIC DRUG TALE: Bundy man blows mum’s $150K inheritance

    Crime $150k inheritance blown in 12 months

    • 11th Sep 2018 5:00 AM
    Ramping up for ratios: Union focuses on aged care

    premium_icon Ramping up for ratios: Union focuses on aged care

    Politics Candidates join aged care pledge

    • 11th Sep 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners