Former Rockhampton mayor Lea Taylor. FILE PHOTO
BREAKING: Former Rockhampton mayor dies overnight

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
6th Mar 2021 10:30 AM | Updated: 10:54 AM
Former Rockhampton mayor Lea Taylor has lost his battle with cancer and passed away early Saturday morning.

Shannon Butterworth shared the sad news to Mr Taylor's Facebook page Saturday morning.

"The family of Lea Taylor wishes to let all his family and friends know he lost his battle with cancer and slipped away peacefully in the early hours of this morning," Ms Butterworth's Facebook post read.

"We will post information for his funeral when it has been arranged."

Mr Taylor served as mayor of Rockhampton Regional Council between 1991 and 1997.

He last ran for mayor in Rockhampton Regional Council's 2016 election, where he was beaten for the position by former mayor Margaret Strelow.

