Flood warning issued for Burnett River

THE Bureau of Meteorology has released a warning for localised flooding for waterways including the Burnett River.

At 2pm, there was an initial minor flood warning for the Boyne River, a tributary of the Burnett.

The warning is for localised minor flooding along the Boyne at Dunolly, south of Mundubbera, today and in the coming days possible flooding in the Burnett.

Weatherzone meteorologist Brett Dutschke said the likely time Bundaberg would see flooding would be from Sunday evening on.

"Early next week would be the best chance of river rises," he said.

Mr Dutschke said in the next two days Bundaberg would not likely see any significant flooding.

But if it was to rain more it could easily change.

"Rainfall to come is less than 10mm and there will be about 5mm more today," he said.

The likely time for any changes in river levels would be this weekend.

There will be between 5 - 10mm tomorrow, Friday would see less than 5mm and the same for Saturday.

Sunday will see rainfall of about 10mm before more rain early next week.

Mr Dutchke said Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday there will 50-100mm so there's a fair chance we would likely see river rises.

RIVER HEIGHTS: The latest river heights chart from the BOM website shows the Burnett rising at Eidsvold. BOM website

"Areas of very heavy rainfall overnight up to 90mm have been recorded across parts of the Auburn, Stuart and Boyne rivers and Barker Creek catchments," a BOM spokesperson said.

"Further areas of heavy rainfall with thunderstorms are possible across the Burnett River basin during the next few days."

Latest river height information shows the Burnett River rising upstream at Eidsvold.

Dunolly recorded 57mm of rain in the 24 hours to 9am this morning.

The Boyne River rises in the Bunya Mountains and empties into the Burnett between Mundubbera and Gayndah, only a few kilometres downstream of where the Auburn River does.

Flood safety advice

- Remember: If it's flooded, forget it. For flood emergency assistance, phone the SES on 132 500. For life-threatening emergencies, phone 000 immediately.

- Current emergency information is available by clicking here.

- The next warning will be issued by 5pm.