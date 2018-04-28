Menu
A witness said it looked like the blaze was confined to the home's garage. Mike Knott
UPDATE: Fireys, police investigate after granny flat blaze

Sarah Steger
28th Apr 2018 3:11 PM

LATEST | POLICE are making inquiries with residents after a blaze at Branyan this afternoon.

A witness said firefighters are conducting their investigations as well and can be seen taking footage of the fire damage inside a garage/granny flat on Daveys Dr.

Police officers entered an address and are speaking to residents.

 

UPDATE | FIREFIGHTERS are dampening down a garage-turned granny flat on Daveys Dr following a fire earlier this afternoon.

A witness said Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews were recovering hoses and starting to pack up after battling the flames.

He told the NewsMail Ergon Energy workers were also on scene and assessing a nearby power pole.

Initial reports are no one was injured in the blaze.

One Queensland Ambulance Service crew is now also on scene.

 

EARLIER | SIX Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are at the scene of a house fire on Daveys Dr.

About 2.25pm, fireys responded to reports of a blaze at Branyan.

The NewsMail has yet to receive further information from QFES.

A witness said there are at least six QFES crews on scene, including two rural auxiliaries.

He said it looked like the blaze was confined to the home's garage.

Queensland Police Service officers are also on scene.

A Bundaberg Fire Station officer said crews were expected to remain on scene for hours.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.

