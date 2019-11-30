BREAKING: Five fire crews attending fire near Woodgate

QFES crews are attending a small fire which has broken out near Kinkuna Waters Estate.

QFES crews are attending a small fire which has broken out near Kinkuna Waters Estate.

FIVE Queensland fire crews are attending a vegetation fire which broke out at Drapers Road, Kinkuna Waters Estate near Woodgate.

A QFES spokesman said it was unclear whether the fire was part of the existing fire which broke out on Woppis Rd and Woodgate Rd 17 days ago or was a new fire.

No properties are under threat at this time, though residents should be aware of the smoke in the area and motorists should drive to the conditions.

This is a developing situation with limited available information.

More to come.