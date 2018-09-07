Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Three fishermen were rescued off Double Island this morning. (File photo).
Three fishermen were rescued off Double Island this morning. (File photo). Erika Henning
News

BREAKING: Fishermen saved from sinking boat off DI

Frances Klein
by
7th Sep 2018 8:31 AM

UPDATE:

THREE fishermen have been rescued after their boat hit rocks off Double Island Point and began taking on water just before dawn this morning.

After abandoning their 13 metre charter boat, the trio were safely picked up by a nearby vessel, believed to be a yacht. 

Volunteer marine rescue workers met the men, directed by the overhead RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter that was called to the rescue mission.

A critical care team QAS paramedic spoke with one of the rescued fishermen by phone who had medical concerns, but no serious injuries were reported.

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was originally called in by Australian Search and Rescue just after 5.15am this morning.

EARLIER:

THREE people have reportedly been rescued from a crashed boat off Double Island Point this morning.

It's believed a vessel hit a rock and stopped fast about 5am this morning.

Water police are involved in the rescue, and reports indicate people have been helped to safety from a passing yacht.

The boat is believed to be visible offshore.

More to come.

boat cooloola coast double island point rescue
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    New 344-home resort unveiled for Bargara

    premium_icon New 344-home resort unveiled for Bargara

    Property AN OCEAN-front, world-class Bargara resort development, with more than 340 homes, has been submitted to the Bundaberg Regional Council.

    First look at Bundy's new water park

    premium_icon First look at Bundy's new water park

    Council News Be showered with fun in summer holidays

    • 7th Sep 2018 9:08 AM
    Spring sees a surge in snake sightings

    Spring sees a surge in snake sightings

    News A six-foot snake was spotted in the centre of Gayndah.

    HOT SPOTS: Where magpies are swooping and how to stay safe

    HOT SPOTS: Where magpies are swooping and how to stay safe

    Environment Spring has sprung and the magpies are out in force

    Local Partners