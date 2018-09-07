BREAKING: Fishermen saved from sinking boat off DI

Three fishermen were rescued off Double Island this morning. (File photo).

Three fishermen were rescued off Double Island this morning. (File photo). Erika Henning

UPDATE:

THREE fishermen have been rescued after their boat hit rocks off Double Island Point and began taking on water just before dawn this morning.

After abandoning their 13 metre charter boat, the trio were safely picked up by a nearby vessel, believed to be a yacht.

Volunteer marine rescue workers met the men, directed by the overhead RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter that was called to the rescue mission.

A critical care team QAS paramedic spoke with one of the rescued fishermen by phone who had medical concerns, but no serious injuries were reported.

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was originally called in by Australian Search and Rescue just after 5.15am this morning.

EARLIER:

THREE people have reportedly been rescued from a crashed boat off Double Island Point this morning.

It's believed a vessel hit a rock and stopped fast about 5am this morning.

Water police are involved in the rescue, and reports indicate people have been helped to safety from a passing yacht.

The boat is believed to be visible offshore.

More to come.