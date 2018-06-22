Menu
Grass fire at Gayndah.
BREAKING: Fireys attempt to control fire threatening homes

Sarah Steger
by
22nd Jun 2018 1:43 PM

THREE fire crews are battling a blaze at Gayndah.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services responded to reports of a 500sqm grass fire just behind Porter St about 12.15pm.

A QFES spokeswoman said both urban and rural auxiliaries were on scene.

She said she was unsure of whether the flames were under control, but said an additional brigade had been requested about 1.30pm.

Queensland Ambulance Services are on scene for the benefit of the fireys fighting the blaze.

Initial reports are that properties over the hill from the fire, at Duke and Duchess Hill, are under threat and that crews are currently working to protect them.

"They are carrying out exposure protection in that area," the spokeswoman said.

Updates to follow.

