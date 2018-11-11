Menu
A car burns at Pie Creek
UPDATE: 'The airbags were exploding' as car burns

scott kovacevic
by
11th Nov 2018 4:37 PM | Updated: 12th Nov 2018 4:57 AM
UPDATE 4.30PM: "CATACLYSMIC" is how Pie Creek resident Jeff Douwes described the fireball which engulfed a car on a nearby road, setting off a chain of explosions inside the vehicle.

Mr Douwes, who lives near the intersection of Lawson and Regan roads, said the fire was only part of the danger the car posed.

The car's safety equipment also posed a hazard.

"The airbags were exploding and bits of magnesium flares were going off," he said.

He did not observe how it started, his attention only caught when he started to smell "bitumen and burning rubber" while in his backyard.

"I didn't notice it until it was well alight," he said.

The car was aflame for about 30 minutes before emergency crews were able to extinguish it, he said.

While he was unsure what happened to the driver, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said there were no injuries reported.

He said firefighters remained at the scene after the car was out to control minor grassfires which had started from the blaze.

EARLIER 2PM: FIREFIGHTERS are working to extinguish a car which burst into flames at Pie Creek this afternoon at the corner of Lawson Rd and Regan Rd..

Emergency crews were called out to the burning vehicle just before 1.45pm, and are still working to control the blaze.

It is not yet known if anyone was in or near the vehicle at the time.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

