Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FIRE: Crews at a grass fire south of Bundaberg.
FIRE: Crews at a grass fire south of Bundaberg.
News

Driver's extreme moves to dislodge burning hay bales

Mikayla Haupt
Zachary O'Brien
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
25th Oct 2019 1:16 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: Bucca hobby farmer Lloyd Newitt has saved his truck but lost several bales of hay after they caught fire while he was driving. 

He said a car that was passing him waved him down to alert him the fire on the back of the truck. 

Mr Newitt said he tried several times, with some difficulty, to roll the hay bales off the truck. 

When he couldn't physically push the bales off, he tried putting the truck on an angle and then he tried driving around in a circle trying to roll the bales off. 

Speaking with NewsMail report Zachary O'Brien, Mr Newitt said he was he was happy he could save his truck. 

Traffic remains at a standstill as fire fighters work to extinguish the hay bales and a grass fire. 

Rural Fire Service Area Director Bundaberg Bruce Thompson said initial  information suggests that the exhaust set the bales alight. 

 

EARLIER: Traffic has stopped on Childers Rd while fire fighters work to extinguish a grassfire and several hay bales. 

Initial information suggests that the exhaust from the truck carrying the bales started the fire which has now started a grass fire. 

A tweet from QLDTraffic states that the road is blocked in both directions. 

NewsMail reporter Zachary O'Brien said the driver is a hobby farmer from Bucca and was transporting 20 bales of hay when the fire started. 

EARLIER: Rural Fire Service Area Director Bundaberg Bruce Thompson said crews were heading to a fire near Cedars Road after hay bales on a truck caught fire.

He said initial information suggests the exhaust had set the bales alight and there is now a grass fire.

Mr Thompson said the truck and driver were believed to be okay.

 

 

This is a developing story, more to come.

breaking bundaberg fire qfes queensland fire and emergency service
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    ‘Out in the cold’: MP says region missing out on fair share

    premium_icon ‘Out in the cold’: MP says region missing out on fair share

    News The LNP carry on with its political battle for state government funding for Bundaberg and Hervey Bay.

    FATIGUE FEARS: New report reveals issues for junior doctors

    premium_icon FATIGUE FEARS: New report reveals issues for junior doctors

    News Junior doctors are worried about fatigue causing mistakes at WBHHS

    Fight for transparency continues after health boss sacked

    premium_icon Fight for transparency continues after health boss sacked

    News Mr Bennett criticised the State Government’s handling of the termination

    Alpaca therapy is helping to shear the love with all

    premium_icon Alpaca therapy is helping to shear the love with all

    News Alpaca therapy is now available as a Yandaran farm offer the service to the...