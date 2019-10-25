Driver's extreme moves to dislodge burning hay bales

UPDATE: Bucca hobby farmer Lloyd Newitt has saved his truck but lost several bales of hay after they caught fire while he was driving.

He said a car that was passing him waved him down to alert him the fire on the back of the truck.

Mr Newitt said he tried several times, with some difficulty, to roll the hay bales off the truck.

When he couldn't physically push the bales off, he tried putting the truck on an angle and then he tried driving around in a circle trying to roll the bales off.

Speaking with NewsMail report Zachary O'Brien, Mr Newitt said he was he was happy he could save his truck.

Traffic remains at a standstill as fire fighters work to extinguish the hay bales and a grass fire.

Rural Fire Service Area Director Bundaberg Bruce Thompson said initial information suggests that the exhaust set the bales alight.

Hay bales on fire: Fire fighters extinguishing hay bales.

EARLIER: Traffic has stopped on Childers Rd while fire fighters work to extinguish a grassfire and several hay bales.

Initial information suggests that the exhaust from the truck carrying the bales started the fire which has now started a grass fire.

A tweet from QLDTraffic states that the road is blocked in both directions.

NewsMail reporter Zachary O'Brien said the driver is a hobby farmer from Bucca and was transporting 20 bales of hay when the fire started.

Isis Highway (Childers Road), Pine Creek. Fire - Road closed to through traffic, Both directions. https://t.co/tUPzEdh1Vn — QLDTrafficMWFWB (@QLDTrafficMWFWB) October 25, 2019

EARLIER: Rural Fire Service Area Director Bundaberg Bruce Thompson said crews were heading to a fire near Cedars Road after hay bales on a truck caught fire.

He said initial information suggests the exhaust had set the bales alight and there is now a grass fire.

Mr Thompson said the truck and driver were believed to be okay.

This is a developing story, more to come.