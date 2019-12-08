Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

BREAKING: Fireys called to vegetation fire on Goodwood Rd

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
8th Dec 2019 9:13 AM

FIRE crews are responding to a vegetation fire on Goodwood Rd.

The fire is burning on Goodwood Rd and Foleys Rd and west of the rail corridor at Kinkuna.

Smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area.

Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

Crews also attended a vegetation fire at Eidsvold East last night.

At 5.30pm yesterday the fire broke out near Kerwee Rd.

Crews worked through the night to construct and strengthen containment lines and will continue working to contain the blaze throughout the day.

There is no current threat to property.

If you believe your property is under threat call 000 immediately.

goodwood rd qfes vegetation fire
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Champions - Queensland’s best swimmers compete in Gympie

        premium_icon Champions - Queensland’s best swimmers compete in Gympie

        Swimming Champions of all ages converge on Gympie Aquatic Centre for a 41C day of hot competition.

        Coffee to council: Race brews with candidate announcement

        premium_icon Coffee to council: Race brews with candidate announcement

        News HAVING spent the past several years serving the community within the business...

        Man avoids jail after stealing fridge, freezer and cash

        premium_icon Man avoids jail after stealing fridge, freezer and cash

        Crime A 23-YEAR-OLD man thought he’d struck a cool deal with his group of mates, but it...

        Paramedics called to single-vehicle crash at Wallaville

        premium_icon Paramedics called to single-vehicle crash at Wallaville

        News PARAMEDICS have attended a single-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway near...