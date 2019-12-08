BREAKING: Fireys called to vegetation fire on Goodwood Rd

FIRE crews are responding to a vegetation fire on Goodwood Rd.

The fire is burning on Goodwood Rd and Foleys Rd and west of the rail corridor at Kinkuna.

Smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area.

Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

Crews also attended a vegetation fire at Eidsvold East last night.

At 5.30pm yesterday the fire broke out near Kerwee Rd.

Crews worked through the night to construct and strengthen containment lines and will continue working to contain the blaze throughout the day.

There is no current threat to property.

If you believe your property is under threat call 000 immediately.