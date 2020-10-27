Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Firefighters on scene of the Macalister St building fire. QFES generic. Picture: Rae Wilson
Firefighters on scene of the Macalister St building fire. QFES generic. Picture: Rae Wilson
News

BREAKING: Fireys battle to contain shed fire on Bargara Rd

Megan Sheehan
27th Oct 2020 2:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Emergency services crews are on the scene of shed fire at Qunaba.

Five Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews arrived at the Bargara Rd site about 2pm to find a "large volume of flames and smoke".

A QFES spokeswoman said crews were working to suppress the flames and contain the blaze in a 40mx40m single story industrial structure.

Queensland Ambulance Services crews are also on standby at the site and a QAS spokeswoman said no one had required any medical assistance.

More to come

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

bargara rd fire qas qfes qunaba
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Facebook Marketplace seller cops hundreds in fines

        Premium Content Facebook Marketplace seller cops hundreds in fines

        News CRIME doesn't pay and as one Facebook Marketplace seller who is now hundreds of dollars out of pocket discovered, the reward isn't worth the risk.

        Battle for Bundy heats up with phone poll

        Premium Content Battle for Bundy heats up with phone poll

        News THE battle for the seat of Bundaberg is heating up, with a telephone poll hitting...

        OPERATION STOPPER: Two people charged, hundreds checked

        Premium Content OPERATION STOPPER: Two people charged, hundreds checked

        News A Pine Creek man is due to appear in court for allegedly obstructing a police...

        Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Tuesday.