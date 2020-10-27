BREAKING: Fireys battle to contain shed fire on Bargara Rd

Firefighters on scene of the Macalister St building fire. QFES generic. Picture: Rae Wilson

Emergency services crews are on the scene of shed fire at Qunaba.

Five Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews arrived at the Bargara Rd site about 2pm to find a "large volume of flames and smoke".

A QFES spokeswoman said crews were working to suppress the flames and contain the blaze in a 40mx40m single story industrial structure.

Queensland Ambulance Services crews are also on standby at the site and a QAS spokeswoman said no one had required any medical assistance.

More to come