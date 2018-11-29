Menu
FIRE: Multiple fires are burning near the intersection of Bruce Highway and Eureka Station Rd.
BREAKING: Fires burn at Eureka

Katie Hall
29th Nov 2018 1:46 PM

MULTIPLE Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are on scene at a number of vegetation fires burning near the intersection of the Bruce Highway and Eureka Station Rd, Eureka.

Firefighters are working to contain the fires, which are burning in the vicinity of Kevin Livingston Dr, North South Rd and Trevors Rd.

Smoke is impacting the area.

QFES is advising motorists to drive with caution and to conditions.

Close doors and windows and keep respiratory medication close by.

If you feel your property is under threat, call 000 immediately.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.

