Firefighters save CBD building from destruction

Bourbong St fire: A fire broke out at GJ Gardner at Bourbong St near Maryborough St.

UPDATE: Bundaberg Firefighters have a controlled a fire in the GJ Gardner shop in Bourbong St.

It has been confirmed one person was inside the building when the fire broke out but escaped the blaze.

They were uninjured.

Black smoke was billowing from the shop as fire and rescue officers dampening down the premises.

The cause of the fire is thought to be electrical.

One lane of Bourbong St, heading out of town, is blocked and drivers are urged to take a different route.

EARLIER: BUNDABERG Fire and Rescue crews are on the scene of a structural fire in a Bourbong Street shop front.

Firefighters got the call just after 7.30am with reports a person may be inside the CBD building.

Two fire trucks are on the scene with four firefighters in breathing apparatus are currently searching the premises of GJ Gardner just down the road from the Hungry Tum takeaway.