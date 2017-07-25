UPDATE: Crews battle to gain control of Agnes Water blaze

UNDER THREAT: All available fire crews are heading to Streeter Dr in Agnes Water.

2.15pm: RESIDENTS of Streeter Dr in Agnes Water have been told to water down their properties as a precaution while fire fighters gain control of a large grass fire in the vicinity.

Six fire crews are currently fighting the blaze, with more on their way.

No one has yet been evacuated, but SES volunteers are on the scene assisting fire fighters and police officers are diverting traffic away from the area.

The fire is concentrated at the southern end of Streeter Drive and back burning is being conducted to prevent it from spreading further north.

The fire has been burning since just before midday.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman confirmed the size of the fire was "significant" and the fire was generating a large amount of smoke, but said no evacuation order was being considered at this point in time.

"Our crews are pretty confident with the fire not coming close to homes at this stage," she said.

"They've been doing some back burning and have been able to contain it away from the houses.

"There are a mix of urban and rural (crews) on scene and it looks like there are some more rurals on their way to assist."

Fire fighters are believed to be considering an aerial attack should conditions change and homes come under threat.

A smoke alert has been issued for the area, with affected residents warned to close windows and doors and keep medications close by if they suffer from a respiratory condition.

Drivers are warned to use caution and drive to the conditions.

12:40pm: ALL AVAILABLE fire crews have been called to Streeter Dr at Agnes Water to protect houses threatened by an out of control grass fire.

Fire fighters from the Agnes Water Rural Fire Brigade and at least one auxiliary crew are on the scene attempting to fight the fire, which is moving quickly up hill.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said crews had called for extra help as they feared the fire could spread quickly.

Bystanders are believed to be aiding fire fighters and police have been called to notify residents of nearby houses.

Updates to follow.