Queensland Fire and Rescue.
UPDATE: Shed damaged by grass fire near Lowmead

Gregory Bray
by
16th Jan 2019 12:32 PM | Updated: 1:21 PM
UPDATE 4:00PM: A SHED has been damaged due to a grass fire at Taunnton, near Lowmead.

Eight crews are currently on the scene, and are conducting backburning to protect other properties in the area near Gorge Rd.

Containment lines have also been set up.

Police are also on scene to direct traffic, with road closures in place since 3pm.

EARLIER: EMERGENCY services have attended a grass fire which is threatening properties on Gorge Road in Lowmead.

Seven crews are currently at the scene working to contain the blaze.

Unconfirmed reports indicate one non-dwelling structure has been affected and another is under threat.

Council water trucks and machinery in the area are reported to be assisting with fire.

