Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Travel

Fire on whale watching boat off Gold Coast

by Luke Mortimer
7th Aug 2019 10:15 AM

A boat reported to be a whale-watching vessel has caught fire off the coast of Main Beach.

Firefighters, water police and ambulance crews received reports of the blaze just before 9.30am.

Thick, black smoke can be seen coming from the boat.

It's understood the vessel is used for whale watching.

Nearby boats are believed to have rushed to the scene to help.

 

Boat fire off the Gold Coast. Picture: @brooklyn.kreative
Boat fire off the Gold Coast. Picture: @brooklyn.kreative

 

 

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said information was limited as firefighters worked with water police to gain access to the boat, which was "a fair way" offshore.

Two crews have been at the scene since 9.35am, she said.

It is unknown what caused the blaze or how many people were on board.

More to come.

gold coast tourism whale watching

Top Stories

    150-lot subdivision: Santalucia takes council to court

    premium_icon 150-lot subdivision: Santalucia takes council to court

    News ONE of Bundaberg's most prominent businessmen has filed an appeal against Bundaberg Regional Council to have conditions removed from a development approval.

    The two women set to shape the future of Bundy's schools

    premium_icon The two women set to shape the future of Bundy's schools

    News Meet Bundaberg's new Assistant Regional Driectors

    New coffee business rolls into Bargara

    premium_icon New coffee business rolls into Bargara

    News The Crafty Goose is at a popular Bargara park, serving coffee to all

    WATCH: Foxes and hounds; tracking down our turtle predators

    premium_icon WATCH: Foxes and hounds; tracking down our turtle predators

    Environment Tracking dogs help control fox numbers at Mon Repos