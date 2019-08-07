Fire on whale watching boat off Gold Coast

A boat reported to be a whale-watching vessel has caught fire off the coast of Main Beach.

Firefighters, water police and ambulance crews received reports of the blaze just before 9.30am.

Thick, black smoke can be seen coming from the boat.

It's understood the vessel is used for whale watching.

Nearby boats are believed to have rushed to the scene to help.

Boat fire off the Gold Coast. Picture: @brooklyn.kreative

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said information was limited as firefighters worked with water police to gain access to the boat, which was "a fair way" offshore.

Two crews have been at the scene since 9.35am, she said.

It is unknown what caused the blaze or how many people were on board.

More to come.