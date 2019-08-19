Menu
Queensland Fire and Rescue.
Queensland Fire and Rescue. Alistair Brightman
BREAKING: Fire crews on scene at Lowmead vegetation fire

Geordi Offord
by
19th Aug 2019 12:48 PM

FIRE crews are currently on scene at Lowmead where a vegetation fire is burning near Seeds Rd.

Firefighters are currently working to control the blaze, there is no threat to any properties at this time.

Smoke may affect people in the area.

Residents are being asked to close windows and doors, and keep medication near by if suffering from respiratory issues.

People travelling in the area are asked to drive with caution to the conditions.

If anyone is concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call 000 immediately.

