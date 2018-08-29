Menu
Fire at Baldwin Swamp
Breaking

BREAKING: Fire crews on scene at Baldwin Swamp

Emma Reid
by
29th Aug 2018 1:51 PM

BILLOWING smoke can be seen from the Bundaberg CBD as a fire is burning at Baldwin Swamp.

The vegetation fire at the corner of Steptoe and Steindl Sts, East Bundaberg, was reported about 12.40pm.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesman said a crew was at the scene of the vegetation fire.

Fire at Baldwin Swamp, East Bundaberg.
Fire at Baldwin Swamp, East Bundaberg. Mike Knott

Smoke may affect residents and motorist in the area.

People are advised to close doors and windows and keep medication close.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.

