BREAKING: Fire crews battle house blaze

FIRE: Emergency services crews at the scene of a house fire.

EMERGENCY services crews are at the scene of a fire that has "completely destroyed" a dwelling.

Initial reports suggested fire crews were called to Hairs Rd, Bungadoo at about 7.40am to fight the blaze at a 15m x 20m single-storey dwelling.

House fire: Emergency services crews are battling a blaze believed to be at a house in Bungadoo.

A Queensland Fire and Rescue Service spokesman confirmed emergency services were battling a house fire.

With limited water at the scene, crews were pumping from a nearby dam.

Three fire crews, paramedics and police are all on scene.

Ergon Energy crews have been set to assess the situation.

Bungadoo is east of Gin Gin and about 40km south west of Bundaberg. Ashley Clark

More to come.