BREAKING: Fire burning near Fraser Island campground

CREWS are fighting a vegetation fire that has broken out on Fraser Island.

A vegetation fire is burning north and south of Wathumba track, and to the west of the Orchid Beach township, having started earlier on Thursday.

Crews are working to contain a small area of fire to prevent possible spread to Marloo campground.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Properties are not under direct threat at this time.

Call Triple 0 immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat.