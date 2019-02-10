UDPATE: Bushfire warning advised for Branyan

UPDATE - 3PM: QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services have issued a bushfire advice warning for the blaze burning in Branyan.

The bushfire is currently travelling from Cummins Rd near Wonderland Avenue in a westerly direction towards Arcadia Drive.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

QFES urge those in the fire hazard area to keep up to date with fire movements via Facebook @QldFireandRescueService and on Twitter @QldFES.

More to follow.

UPDATE - 2.40PM: A SECOND fire in Branyan has started at 6 Kintra Court.

One crew is on scene at the Kintra Court blaze.

Meanwhile 11 crews are trying to contain the Cummins Rd fire, with another five units on their way.

Updates to follow.

UPDATE - 2.10PM: A FIRE that started in Branyan earlier this afternoon continues to burn despite eight crews attending the scene.

A QFES spokesman said the large fire was heading in a westerly direction with multiple crews trying to contain scene.

"Both rural and urban crews are on scene and other crews are still responding," he said.

The Rural Fire Service website said another six crews were on their way to fight the blaze.

More to come.

BREAKING - 1.30PM: A VEGETATION fire at Branyan has four crews on scene with a further two units on route.

The exact location of the blaze is believed to be at 170 Cummins Rd, Branyan, Bundaberg on a private property.

The Rural Fire Service have advised smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area.

Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions. If you believe your property is under threat, you should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

SMOKE: A vegetation fire is burning in Branyan, Bundaberg. Shane Jones