Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ONGOING: Blaze continues at Branyan.
ONGOING: Blaze continues at Branyan. Shane Jones
Breaking

UDPATE: Bushfire warning advised for Branyan

Tahlia Stehbens
Shane Jones
by and
10th Feb 2019 1:32 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE - 3PM: QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services have issued a bushfire advice warning for the blaze burning in Branyan.

The bushfire is currently travelling from Cummins Rd near Wonderland Avenue in a westerly direction towards Arcadia Drive.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

QFES urge those in the fire hazard area to keep up to date with fire movements via Facebook @QldFireandRescueService  and on Twitter @QldFES.

More to follow.

 

UPDATE - 2.40PM: A SECOND fire in Branyan has started at 6 Kintra Court.

One crew is on scene at the Kintra Court blaze.

Meanwhile 11 crews are trying to contain the Cummins Rd fire, with another five units on their way.

Updates to follow.

 

UPDATE - 2.10PM: A FIRE that started in Branyan earlier this afternoon continues to burn despite eight crews attending the scene.

A QFES spokesman said the large fire was heading in a westerly direction with multiple crews trying to contain scene.

"Both rural and urban crews are on scene and other crews are still responding," he said.

The Rural Fire Service website said another six crews were on their way to fight the blaze.

More to come.

 

BREAKING - 1.30PM: A VEGETATION fire at Branyan has four crews on scene with a further two units on route.

The exact location of the blaze is believed to be at 170 Cummins Rd, Branyan, Bundaberg on a private property.

The Rural Fire Service have advised smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area.

Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions. If you believe your property is under threat, you should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

 

SMOKE: A vegetation fire is burning in Branyan, Bundaberg.
SMOKE: A vegetation fire is burning in Branyan, Bundaberg. Shane Jones
branyan bundaberg fire qfes rural fire
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Drunk man arrested at Maccas after trying to fight teens

    premium_icon Drunk man arrested at Maccas after trying to fight teens

    Crime A BUNDABERG man who tried to start a fight with a group of teenagers outside McDonalds has pleaded guilty to public nuisance and obstruction charges.

    Person bitten by snake at Agnes Water

    premium_icon Person bitten by snake at Agnes Water

    News The incident occured yesterday evening.

    Financial stress turns Bundy mother into armed robber

    premium_icon Financial stress turns Bundy mother into armed robber

    Crime Monk brandished a knife at the shop owners, but complied with police

    Elliott Heads chopper mystery solved

    premium_icon Elliott Heads chopper mystery solved

    News Locals debate the necessity of joy flights over the coastline

    • 10th Feb 2019 2:49 PM