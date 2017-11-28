BREAKING: Federal Court recognises native title claim

THE long road to recognition has today resulted in victory for the Byellee, Gurang, Gooreng Gooreng and Taribelang Bunda People after the Federal Court handed down a positive native title determination over approximately 420,594 hectares of traditional lands and waters in the Gladstone and Bundaberg regions.

Justice John Dowsett delivered the positive consent determination at a special hearing held at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre this morning, more than 20 years after the first claims of native title were made in 1997.

The claim area boundary extends from south of Bundaberg up to Raglan Creek in the north, and from Monto in the west to the eastern coastline, spanning parts of the Bundaberg, North Burnett and Gladstone Regional Councils.

With the cities of Gladstone and Bundaberg encompassed within the claim area, the native title outcome on the doorstep of regional metropolitan centres is a rare occurrence nationally, a feat Queensland South Native Title Services chief executive Kevin Smith said should be applauded.

"The very existence of towns and cities is proof of the 200-year colonisation process that has impacted the lives of traditional owners who have lived on and cared for their country since time immemorial," Mr Smith said.

"This process has caused widespread extinguishment of native title in urban development areas like the Gladstone and Bundaberg regions, but this court determination today recognises the traditional owners' unbroken continuity of connection to their traditional lands and waters in an ever changing landscape.

"This is a tremendous outcome for the Byellee, Gurang, Gooreng Gooreng and Taribelang Bunda People, serving as a testament to the community's tenacity and commitment to their country and culture, regardless of the trials they have faced throughout history.

"Strengthened by that powerful legacy and today's legal recognition, a bright future awaits these native title holders."

Mr Smith said the 20-year struggle for native title recognition had been "marred by many challenges and sadly, many losses of cherished Elders and other members of the community".

"But today's outcome must be celebrated in honour of the Byellee, Gurang, Gooreng Gooreng and Taribelang Bunda elders both past and present," he said.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.