A man has died in a horrific traffic crash on Mittelheuser Rd.
A man has died in a horrific traffic crash on Mittelheuser Rd. Craig Warhurst
Breaking

BREAKING: Teenager dies in horror crash

Hayley Nissen
by
26th Mar 2018 5:18 AM | Updated: 5:46 AM

A TEENAER has died at the scene of a single-vehicle traffic crash early this morning.

A police spokesman said the 19-year-old was travelling along Mittelheuser Rd from Mon Repos towards Burnett Heads when his silver Mazda 3 left the road and smashed head-on into the only gum tree on that section of road.

 

The impact of the crash was that severe it pushed the engine of the vehicle into the cabin.

The crash happened just after midnight.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene and fire fighters tried to cut the man from the car but were unable to save him.

 

Police say his family has been notified.

Police accident investigators are still on the scene.

 

MORE TO COME

