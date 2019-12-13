Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fire fighting crews are en route to a fire at Wises Rd
Fire fighting crews are en route to a fire at Wises Rd
News

UPDATE: Seven crews attending fire at Avondale

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
13th Dec 2019 12:43 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: SEVEN QFES crews have been tasked to a vegetation fire on Mattons Road, Avondale.

Crews first responded shortly after 1pm, with two crews arriving on scene at 1.50pm.

The fire which broke out at Alloway earlier this afternoon was extinguished by 1pm and was left in the hands of the landowner.

This is a developing story. More to come.

 

EARLIER: EMERGENCY services are en route to a small vegetation fire which has broken out at Alloway.

Two vehicles are attending the fire at a crossroads at Gordons Rd and Alloway Siding, responding just after 12.15 this afternoon.

Farmers at the address are assisting fire crews in containing the fire, though it is unknown how the blaze started.

No properties are under threat at this time.

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Funding awarded to our schools

        premium_icon Funding awarded to our schools

        Education FOURTEEN Bundaberg schools have been awarded $199,815 funding to share as part of the Local School Community Fund.

        Complaints a dampener for water business helping locals

        premium_icon Complaints a dampener for water business helping locals

        News Local tanks are drying up and water businesses can't keep up

        Poor timing to push for $45m aquatic park

        premium_icon Poor timing to push for $45m aquatic park

        News HINKLER MP Keith Pitt said he will not support the Bundaberg Regional Council’s bid...

        YOGA FOR BLOKES: Why this unique class is needed

        premium_icon YOGA FOR BLOKES: Why this unique class is needed

        Offbeat Truckies, tradies, farmers and pensioners shed their inhibitions and find Zen in...