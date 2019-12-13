UPDATE: Seven crews attending fire at Avondale

Fire fighting crews are en route to a fire at Wises Rd

UPDATE: SEVEN QFES crews have been tasked to a vegetation fire on Mattons Road, Avondale.

Crews first responded shortly after 1pm, with two crews arriving on scene at 1.50pm.

The fire which broke out at Alloway earlier this afternoon was extinguished by 1pm and was left in the hands of the landowner.

This is a developing story. More to come.

EARLIER: EMERGENCY services are en route to a small vegetation fire which has broken out at Alloway.

Two vehicles are attending the fire at a crossroads at Gordons Rd and Alloway Siding, responding just after 12.15 this afternoon.

Farmers at the address are assisting fire crews in containing the fire, though it is unknown how the blaze started.

No properties are under threat at this time.