Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Indian head on Fraser Island. Picture Supplied
Indian head on Fraser Island. Picture Supplied
News

BREAKING: Family of four in Fraser Island rollover

Jessica Grewal
30th Mar 2021 3:57 PM | Updated: 4:22 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A family of four is being treated by paramedics after their car flipped on Fraser Island.

The rollover, at the Indian Head bypass track, was reported to emergency services about 2.34pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed two adults and two children, including a male child with head injuries, were being assessed.

All four were considered stable but the injured boy was also receiving precautionary treatment for spinal injuries.

A rescue helicopter remained on scene at 4pm.

More to come.

More Stories

fcbreaking fraser island rollover
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Injured nurse stole painkillers from emergency department

        Premium Content Injured nurse stole painkillers from emergency department

        Crime A former Bundaberg Hospital emergency department nurse has taken steps to address her pain-induced addiction to oxycodone after she was found to have stolen 48 Endone...

        Testing demand forces fever clinic gate to close early again

        Testing demand forces fever clinic gate to close early again

        News WBHHS have been forced to close the gates to get through a number of people still...

        • 30th Mar 2021 4:25 PM
        Group embark on jet ski trek from Caloundra to Gladstone

        Premium Content Group embark on jet ski trek from Caloundra to Gladstone

        News Four Gladstone men embarked on a week-long jet ski challenge from Caloundra to...