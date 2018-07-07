BREAKING: Fallen wire blocks road, Ergon customers in dark

Ashfield Rd between Heidkes and Burnett Heads Rds has been blocked after a power line fell down earlier this afternoon.

ASHFIELD Rd between Heidkes Rd and Burnett Heads Rd has been blocked after a power line fell down onto the bitumen earlier this afternoon.

A witness said Queensland Police Service were currently blocking traffic at Windermere and that an Ergon Energy crew was on site attending to the fallen wire.

Ergon Corporate Communications Manager Rod Rehbein said the fallen wire, though blocking the road, would have been de-energised at this point.

In the midst of the incident, which is still unfolding, 21 people have been left without power.

Mr Rehbein told the NewsMail an Ergon Energy feeder line that dropped out at 2.17pm had initially left 1550 customers without power.

"The cause isn't really known at this stage. Originally it was the whole feeder line, but now it's just the one transformer still down," he said.

"Reports of a transformer making a large bang were made to Ergon earlier today."

Mr Rehbein said while an exact timeframe for when full power would be restored to the remaining customers in the dark was not available, Ergon Energy workers were working to fix the problem.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.