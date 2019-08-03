Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ON SCENE: An Explosives Ordinance Response Team is on scene in Calavos where an explosive device was found last night.
ON SCENE: An Explosives Ordinance Response Team is on scene in Calavos where an explosive device was found last night. Jarrard Potter
Breaking

BREAKING: Explosives device found at Calavos

Geordi Offord
by
3rd Aug 2019 9:44 AM

AN EXPLOSIVES Ordinance Response Team is currently on scene at on Fallons Rock Rd Calavos where an explosives device was located last night.

The device, possibly a pipe bomb, was located at about 8.45pm and the team from Rockhampton travelled to Bundaberg to diffuse the device. 

A police spokesman said the team is currently in the process of detonating and disposing the device. 

He said no one is in danger and residents in the area have been notified. 

More to come.

breaking calavos explosive device qps
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Bundy mum and dad sold meth to undercover cop

    premium_icon Bundy mum and dad sold meth to undercover cop

    Crime A Bundy mum and dad were relieved when a Judge said she would give them a chance to redeem themselves, instead of jailing them for multiple drugs offences.

    A CUT ABOVE: The Place Hairdressing takes top place in poll

    premium_icon A CUT ABOVE: The Place Hairdressing takes top place in poll

    Business THE Place Hairdressing has once again taken out readers' choice

    Key Bundy trends: Jobless rate, crime, pokie spend down

    premium_icon Key Bundy trends: Jobless rate, crime, pokie spend down

    Politics ZAC O'BRIEN investigates key benchmarks 6 months after card rollout

    Morrison: cashless card best welfare for disadvantaged

    premium_icon Morrison: cashless card best welfare for disadvantaged

    Politics PM explains benefits of cashless debit card to parliament