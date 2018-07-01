BREAKING: "Homemade explosive" found, detonated

Police have launched an investigation after an alleged pipe bomb was discovered in Dundowran.

POLICE have detonated an alleged "homemade explosive" after discovering what appeared to be a pipe bomb at a Dundowran home.

Emergency crews were called to the address on Plantation St about 8.45pm Saturday night, A Queensland Police spokesman confirmed the device appeared to be a homemade pipe bomb.

An emergency situation was declared on the area, with specialist police called in in to detonate the device about 7am Sunday morning.

One resident in the area described it as being "louder than a gunshot."

Another resident was told by police to stay inside when he went to investigate.

No-one was injured and no property was damaged.

Police have launched an investigation at the scene.

