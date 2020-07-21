Menu
BREAKING: Explosions heard in CBD as hotel burns

Crystal Jones
21st Jul 2020 12:38 AM
Firefighters are battling a blaze that has engulfed the Federal Hotel and Spotted Dog Tavern in Bourbong Street.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said 10 crews were called to the scene about 11pm to find heavy smoke and "fire shooting through the roof".

He said all occupants of the building have been accounted for.

It is believed they have been evacuated to the Civic Centre.

The Spotted Dog Tavern goes up in flames.
Witnesses reported hearing explosions and could feel the heat of the flames from across the street.

Fire crews, including support from the Rural Fire Service, police and Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics are still at the scene.

The QFES spokesman said fire investigators were expected to attend the site later in the morning.

MORE TO COME

 

