BREAKING: Exclusion zone set up to fix gas leak

Emergency Services are on scene at Lyons Street to contain a gas leak.

UPDATE 3:50PM: Lyons St, Mundubbera, is still under exclusion after a gas leak took place just after 1:20PM.

Fire crews and police are still at the scene.

A QFES spokeswoman said the team was looking into the gas readings at the moment.

"They're reporting that the gas bottle has slowed down in the venting,” the spokeswoman said.

"The fire fighters are finding out where the gas is and trying to contain it, still a good chance gas is around.”

Nobody was injured during the gas leak.

EARLIER: Emergency services are currently on scene at Lyons Street, Mundubbera after a gas leak occurred just after 1.20pm.

The Queensland Police Service alongside the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are at the scene trying to contain the leakage.

The Exclusion zone set up by the police during the gas leak on Lyons St, Mundubbera. Philippe Coquerand

A QFES spokeswoman said a gas bottle was venting from the top.

"The QFES are talking about evacuations but nothing is confirmed,” the spokeswoman said.

"We believe nobody has been injured, but crews are using breathing apparatus to contain the leakage.”

More information is yet to come.