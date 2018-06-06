Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency Services are on scene at Lyons Street to contain a gas leak.
Emergency Services are on scene at Lyons Street to contain a gas leak. Bev Lacey
News

BREAKING: Exclusion zone set up to fix gas leak

Philippe Coquerand
by
6th Jun 2018 2:20 PM

UPDATE 3:50PM: Lyons St, Mundubbera, is still under exclusion after a gas leak took place just after 1:20PM.

Fire crews and police are still at the scene.

A QFES spokeswoman said the team was looking into the gas readings at the moment.

"They're reporting that the gas bottle has slowed down in the venting,” the spokeswoman said.

"The fire fighters are finding out where the gas is and trying to contain it, still a good chance gas is around.”

Nobody was injured during the gas leak.

EARLIER: Emergency services are currently on scene at Lyons Street, Mundubbera after a gas leak occurred just after 1.20pm.

The Queensland Police Service alongside the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are at the scene trying to contain the leakage.

The Exclusion zone set up by the police during the gas leak on Lyons St, Mundubbera.
The Exclusion zone set up by the police during the gas leak on Lyons St, Mundubbera. Philippe Coquerand

A QFES spokeswoman said a gas bottle was venting from the top.

"The QFES are talking about evacuations but nothing is confirmed,” the spokeswoman said.

"We believe nobody has been injured, but crews are using breathing apparatus to contain the leakage.”

More information is yet to come.

emergency services gas leak mundubbera rolling story

Top Stories

    PUTTING THE BRAKES ON: Bundy speed limits to drop

    premium_icon PUTTING THE BRAKES ON: Bundy speed limits to drop

    Council News DRIVERS in Bundaberg may soon be moving a little slower with the council marking 37 roads for potential speed limit drops.

    Bundy business wins nation's top cafe gong

    premium_icon Bundy business wins nation's top cafe gong

    News Smiles all round as top spot wins $25k prize

    • 6th Jun 2018 5:01 PM
    Colourful new addition at popular Bundy shopping centre

    premium_icon Colourful new addition at popular Bundy shopping centre

    News Sea life on show at Stockland Bundaberg

    • 6th Jun 2018 4:10 PM

    Local Partners