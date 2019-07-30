Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The moment police arrested Lui Tiaaleaiga in Gladstone this morning after a week on the run.
The moment police arrested Lui Tiaaleaiga in Gladstone this morning after a week on the run.
Breaking

BREAKING: Escapee taken into custody after week-long manhunt

Maddelin McCosker
by
3rd Aug 2019 12:19 PM | Updated: 12:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

12.15PM: POLICE have this morning confirmed they have taken escaped prisoner LUI 'Dylan' Tiaaleaiga into custody after he escaped from under police watch last Saturday.

Detective Senior Sargent Luke Peachey has confirmed Tiaaleaiga has been taken into custody in Gladstone, just south of Rockhampton.

Police have taken Lui 'Dylan' Tiaaleaiga into custody this morning in Gladstone.
Police have taken Lui 'Dylan' Tiaaleaiga into custody this morning in Gladstone. QPS

Tiaaleaiga has been on the run for a week after he escaped police custody at the Rockhampton hospital.

Police told media yesterday they believed he had travelled south as far as the Gold Coast.

Police are expected to hold a press conference in Gladstone this afternoon.

More to come.

editors picks escaped prisoner gladstone rockhampton police tmbbreaking tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Bundy mum and dad sold meth to undercover cop

    premium_icon Bundy mum and dad sold meth to undercover cop

    Crime A Bundy mum and dad were relieved when a Judge said she would give them a chance to redeem themselves, instead of jailing them for multiple drugs offences.

    A CUT ABOVE: The Place Hairdressing takes top place in poll

    premium_icon A CUT ABOVE: The Place Hairdressing takes top place in poll

    Business THE Place Hairdressing has once again taken out readers' choice

    Key Bundy trends: Jobless rate, crime, pokie spend down

    premium_icon Key Bundy trends: Jobless rate, crime, pokie spend down

    Politics ZAC O'BRIEN investigates key benchmarks 6 months after card rollout

    Morrison: cashless card best welfare for disadvantaged

    premium_icon Morrison: cashless card best welfare for disadvantaged

    Politics PM explains benefits of cashless debit card to parliament